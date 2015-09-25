The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
Rating agency DBRS revises sovereign debt rating on Italy.
ISTAT releases August wage inflation data (0800 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 1.5-2.0 billion euros zero-coupon bonds due
Aug. 30, 2017; 0.5-1.0 billion euros for following
inflation-linked bonds: BTPei bond due Sept. 15, 2021 and BTPei
bond due Sept. 15, 2024. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
The telecoms incumbent is set to discuss options for its
Inwit tower unit at a board meeting in Rio de Janeiro
on Friday.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Italy will test 1,000 cars from all the brands sold
nationally after Volkswagen said it had cheated in diesel
vehicle emissions tests in the United States, Transport Minister
Graziano Delrio said in a Tweet on Thursday.
UBI BANCA
CEO Victor Massiah said the bank had secured on Thursday 2
billion euros from the ECB's TLTRO facility.
A2A
Italy's biggest regional utility A2A has presented a
non-binding offer to buy 51 percent of smaller peer Linea Group
Holding, the A2A chairman said on Thursday.
(*) ENI
Eni's giant Zohr gas find in Egypt this month, a gamble
taken under the noses of competitors, marked the Italian major's
rapid rise to preeminence in the hunt for big new fields.
FINMECCANICA
Finmeccanica said on Thursday its board had approved the
reorganisation of businesses into divisions.
(*) A request for more details by some international clients
of AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS has delayed the closing
of the sale of the two train units of Finmeccanica to Japan's
Hitachi, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper said the
closing, initially expected at the end of September, would take
place by the end of the year.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The group's board approved on Thursday the statement
regarding the mandatory takeover bid launched by Italiaonline
together with a series of fund investors. The board held the
offer of 0.0039 cum dividend for each ordinary share fair.
OVS
The retail store chain said on Thursday its first-half net
sales increased 7.1 percent to 611.1 million euros.
DANIELI
The company said on Thursday its 2014/2015 revenues were
2.77 billion euros versus 2.94 billion euros a year ago.
