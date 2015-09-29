The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Italy will post economic growth of around 0.9 percent this year, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Monday, revising up a previous forecast of 0.7 percent made in May.

Rome, energy Authority AEEGSI expected to release energy and gas fees effective from Oct. 1, 2015.

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-3.0 billion euros of new CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2022; 1.5-2.0 billion euros of 0.70 percent 5-year BTP bonds due May 1, 2020; 2.0-3.0 billion euros of 2.0 percent 10-year BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2025. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

United Auto Workers union members at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's U.S. factories are increasingly rejecting a proposed national labor agreement recommended by union leaders, expressing discontent with a compromise that sacrificed larger wage hikes for future investment in U.S. operations.

* YOOX

A workers' protest at the Interporto warehouse in Bologna could cost Yoox 2 million euros a day, accoridng to il Sole 24 ore.

* BREMBO

The brake maker has signed an agreement with China's ASIMCO Limited and ASIMCO Technologies Hong Kong Limited to buy a 66 percent stake of ASIMCO Meilian Braking Systems for 86 million euros, it said on Tuesday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Management board meeting on process of transformation in Spa.

EXOR

PartnerRe Ltd files definitive proxy statement in connection with the proposed acquisition by Exor and announces date of special general meeting of shareholders. The board recommends shareholders vote to adopt the merger agreement.

MEDIOLANUM

Extraordinary shareholder meetings (0830 GMT).

RAI WAY

The TV mast company said on Monday in its 2015-2019 plan it expected its sales to grow by an average of 2.1 percent per year to 2019 when revenues should be 230 million euros. It expects net profit to grow by 10.9 percent per year to reach 75 million euros. The dividend policy will be stable with a payout of 100 percent of net income, it said.

It presents its 2015-2019 industrial plan on Tuesday (0800 GMT)

SNAI

Snai said on Monday it would increase its capital by 37.2 million euros to integrate the Cogemat Group.

MC LINK

MC Link said on Monday its revenues in the first half stood at 18.8 million euros versus 18.3 million euros a year ago.

