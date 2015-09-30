The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

Rome, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for Southern Europe Laurens Jolles speaks before Senate Migrants Committee (1200 GMT).

ECONOMY

Milan, first session of two-day annual conference by IFSWF-International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds; expected attendees include state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Chairman Claudio Costamagna, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, European Investment Bank Deputy Chairman Dario Scannapieco (0700 GMT).

ISTAT releases August unemployment data (0800 GMT) and September flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Reuters releases September asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES (*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Credit rating agency lowered Monte dei Paschi's senior-term rating to BB (high) from BB (low), the bank said on Wednesday.

(*) BANCO POPOLARE

DBRS has reduced the bank's long-term rating to BBB mid (negative trend) to BBB low (negative trend).

(*) ENEL GREEN POWER

The company has signed an agreement with First State Wind Energy Investments for the sale of its Portuguese unit Finerge for a consideration of 900 million euros ($1 billion).

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Two months after receiving a record $105 million fine for lapses in U.S. auto safety recalls, Fiat Chrysler on Tuesday revealed problems with safety data that could lead to additional financial penalties for the Italian-U.S. automaker.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano said on Tuesday its management board had approved plans to transform the cooperative lender into a joint stock company by the end of June next year.

PIRELLI

An investment vehicle controlled by China National Chemical Corp said on Tuesday it had bought shares in Pirelli that were held by investment management firm Paulson as part of a mandatory tender offer for the remaining stake in the Italian tyremaker.

A2A, LINEA GROUP

The outcome of talks for a tie-up between Italy's biggest regional utility A2A and smaller peer Linea Group Holding are still uncertain given disagreements over price, two sources close to the matter told Reuters. While Linea wants to be valued at around 300 million euros, A2A has pitched a lower figure, one of the sources said, adding that if the parties could settle for a value of around 260 million euros a deal could be reached.

PIAGGIO

Ratings agency Moody's has downgraded the corporate family rating of scooter maker Piaggio to "B1" from "Ba3" and changed the outlook on the ratings to stable from negative.

PIRELLI, FINMECCANICA

Norway's central bank Norway's central bank had 2.65 percent of Italian tyre maker Pirelli and 2.03 percent of Italian defence group Finmeccanica as of Sept. 23, according to filings with market regulator Consob.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

News conference to present 2015-2020 industrial plan and re-launch strategy with CEO Francesco Iorio (1530 GMT). (*) According to several newspapers, the bank will announce 600 layoffs and the closure of 150 branches.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Savings shareholder meeting (1300 GMT); last day of trading on Milan Bourse main segment as a result of merger with Telecom Italia.

TENARIS

Meeting with analysts in London.

(*) CTI BIOPHARMA

The group says has closed sale of 10 million shares to institutional investors in a registered direct offering Gross proceeds from the offering around $15.7 million.

(*) SORGENTE RES IPO-SOR.MI

The its initial public offering of the real estate group started on Tuesday and will end on Oct. 9, the company said.

IPO, ENAV

The listing of a 49 percent stake in air traffic control operator Enav is expected to take place in the first half of 2016, market permitting, the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday. Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca will serve as the offering's global coordinators and JP Morgan and UniCredit as joint book runners, it added.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................