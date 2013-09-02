The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

Markit releases August PMI manufacturing (0743 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases August car sales (1600 GMT).

August state sector borrowing requirement data.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares climbed to a two-week high on Monday, and the Australian dollar and copper gained, as China said its manufacturing expanded in August at the fastest pace in more than a year.

A delay in potential U.S. military action against Syria, as U.S. President Barack Obama sought Congressional support, also helped boost short-term risk appetite.

COMPANIES

TELECOMS SECTOR

Verizon Communications and Vodafone plan to announce a $130 billion deal on Monday that will give the U.S. telecom giant complete control of Verizon Wireless, people familiar with the matter said.

Vodafone's exit from the US in a $130 billion deal expected to be sealed on Monday will give it a war chest to make acquisitions even after it rewards shareholders.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia is ready to consider a reserved capital increase to bring a partner on board and help it hang on to its investment grade rating, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. A source close to a core shareholder told Reuters on Sunday such a move "sounded strange".

The paper also said chairman Franco Bernabe in the past had looked at a possible merger with Telefonica but added the idea had not gone forward. "The dossier could be reopened," it said.

ITALCEMENTI

Belgium's competition regulator has fined three cement makers and two related associations 14.7 million euros for jointly restricting access to the Belgian market for new entrants.

CARIGE

Banca Carige holds a board meeting to examine a Bank of Italy's report on its inspection of the lender's loan portfolio and prepare for the submission of lists with the names of new candidates to the board, which is up for renewal.

BANCA MARCHE

The small Italian lender said on Friday it had been placed under special administration by the Bank of Italy after reporting a net loss of 232 million euros in the first half due to big writedowns on its loan portfolio.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The bank's top shareholder, a charitable foundation with close ties to local politicians, is meeting on Monday to pick its new chairman, with Antonella Mansi seen as the favourite candidate after weeks of wrangling, Italian newspapers reported on Saturday. Mansi is vice chairman of business lobby Confindustria.

AUTOGRILL

The roadside restaurant chain said on Friday it had requested an Italian stock exchange listing for World Duty Free (WDF), the company created from splitting off its travel retail and duty free unit.

FINMECCANICA

Train manufacturer Ansaldo Breda, a unit of the defence company, said late on Friday it was ready to take legal action against Dutch railways group Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) for cancelling a 300 million euro contract.

Industry minister Flavio Zanonato reiterated he was against a sale of Finmeccanica units Ansaldo Energia, AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS and said they should be put together and relaunched, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, citing the minister.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

In its half-year report released on Friday, the bank described as "groundless" claims by the tax police that its unit Banca Akros had failed to pay taxes on derivatives operations in the years 2008, 2009 and 2010 to the tune of around 100.8 million euros.

VERSACE

Private equity funds Investindustrial and Clessidra are among the possible investors who have received a teaser about the fashion group, which is considering a sale of a minority stake, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

MONCLER

By Sept. 20 the company will extinguish a 180 million euro loan with banks that, in return, will lift a claim on shares being held as collateral, a necessary step to pave the way for a planned IPO, Il Messaggero said on Sunday. The loan will be replaced by a 120 million euro loan with no collateral claim, it said.

COMMODITIES

Trading starts on Monday on Italy's new physical gas futures bourse MT-GAS.

For more details on today's events please see the full agenda in Italian.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................