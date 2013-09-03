The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
PUBLIC FINANCES
Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 9.2 billion
euros in August, widening sharply from a 6.0 billion euro
deficit in August last year, the Treasury said on Monday,
continuing this year's trend of deteriorating public finances.
COMPANIES
FIAT
New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market,
fell 6.56 percent in August from the same month a year ago to
52,997 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Monday.
Fiat's share stood at 29.6 in August, little changed from
29.2 percent a month earlier.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Its controlling shareholders could reconsider a merger with
Telefonica, Il Sole24Ore wrote without citing sources.
Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report that
Telefonica's chairman is sounding out other Telecom Italia
shareholders over terms to revive the Italian group and confirm
their pact to control the company.
SNAM
The Italian gas transport group raised 750 million euros on
Monday by selling further tranches of two existing fixed-rated
bonds due in 2017 and 2020.
IMA
Mandarin Capital has sold its 7.57 percent stake in the
Italian packaging machinery firm through an accelerated
bookbuilding procedure, the Chinese-Italian private equity fund
said in a statement on Monday.
CARIGE
The Bank of Italy has asked the lender to pick new, highly
qualified board members, including a new chairman, and auditors
at a shareholders' meeting on Sept. 30, ANSA reported on Monday
quoting sources close to the board. The regulator also asked
Carige to elect a chief executive and sell its insurance
business, the news agency said.
IPOs
Shareholders in Ki Group, an organic products distribution
company, meet to approve listing on the alternative investment
segment of the Milan's stock exchange.
For more details on today's events please see the full
agenda in Italian.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................