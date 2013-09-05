The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Assogestioni releases July fund flows data.
COMPANIES
BANCO POPOLARE, AZIMUT
The Italian lender said on Thursday it had sold its 2.1
percent stake in domestic asset manager Azimut through an
accelerated bookbuilding procedure reaping a net capital gain of
29.2 million euros ($38.54 million).
* TELECOM ITALIA
Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe will propose the board at
a meeting on Sept. 19 a reserved capital increase to bring in a
new investor and cut the group's debt pile, la Repubblica said,
adding Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris was the most likely
candidate.
Bernabe is looking at three options for the Sept. 19 board
meeting: a merger with shareholder Telefonica, a
possible offer by AT&T for a minority stake or resuming
talks with Sawiris, MF reported.
* CARIGE
The foundation that owns 47 percent of the bank said on
Wednesday it had picked Cesare Castelbarco Albani to become the
new chairman and Alessandro Repetto as his deputy.
AZIMUT, MEDIOLANUM
Industry body Assogestioni releases July data on fund flows.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank's offer to swap existing subordinated notes with
newly-issued Tier 2 notes ends on Thursday.
UNICREDIT
The bank's Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni told la
Repubblica that a government crisis in Italy would put into
question the early signs of an economic upturn. The bank's
holdings of Italian government bonds have not risen, he said.
FINMECCANICA
The Italian defence group said on Wednesday it had not
signed a binding agreement for the sale of power unit Ansaldo
Energia at the moment.
* A way to get political approval for the Ansaldo Energia sale
would be to have state-holding CDP take a 30-35 stake in the
power unit, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
* Finmeccanica's helicopter unit has signed a distribution
agreement with Chinese-U.S. group Intercontinental Helicopter
Investment Co. including the sale of 20 helicopters for around
170 million euros.
POLITICS
ROME- President Giorgio Napolitano meets Bolivian President
Juan Evo Morales Ayma (1000 GMT).
RAVENNA- Banking association ABI President Antonio Patuelli
and Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Luigi Federico
Signorini attend a book presentation (1530 GMT).
MILAN- Conference on "Innovation and Technology for a
Sustainable Future" with economist Jeremy Rifkin, Intesa
Sanpaolo CEO Enrico Cucchiani, state broadcaster RAI
CEO Luigi Gubitosi, Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano-
0700 GMT.
MILAN- Infrastructure conference. Borsa Italiana CEO
Raffaele Jerusalmi and state-controlled financing agency Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti CEO Giovanni Gorno Tempini deliver opening
addresses; followed by presentations by Enel CFO Luigi
Ferraris, Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci, Prysmian
CEO Valerio Battista, Iren CEO Nicola De
Sanctis (0700 GMT).
