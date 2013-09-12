The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta warned on Wednesday that political turmoil was driving up Italy's borrowing costs as uncertainty continued over the future of former premier Silvio Berlusconi.

DEBT

Italy will issue more debt than previously thought in 2013 to finance a larger-than-expected state borrowing requirement, pay outstanding bills to firms and pre-fund itself for 2014, a parliamentary meeting transcript showed.

Italy will sell fixed-rate BTP bonds, and CCTeu, Euribor-linked floating rate bonds at auction on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Italy has no plans to change a financial transactions tax already in place, despite criticism by EU lawyers of a proposal for a similar tax in 11 EU countries including Italy, a government official said on Wednesday.

National statistics institute ISTAT will release on Thursday July industrial output data (0800 GMT) August final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday its board had discussed the guidelines for a new restructuring plan as it seeks to win a green light from the European Commission for a 4.1 billion euro state bailout.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telefonica is studying different options to buy out fellow investors in Telecom Italia without the Spanish group adding to its own substantial debt burden, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

The cost of cross border phone calls in Europe will be capped to the price of a long-distance domestic call, the European Commission proposed on Wednesday, announcing plans to further harmonise the EU's telecoms market.

* FIAT

The question of the group's plans to produce jeeps in China will be resolved in coming days, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank's supervisory board is working on an idea to reform governance that would increase the number of members of the management board and transfer to it certain powers including strategic planning, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Italian mid-tier lender Credito Valtellinese said on Wednesday it was considering a possible tie-up with troubled peer Banca Tercas but that it had not taken any decision about a possible recapitalisation linked to the deal.

VERSACE

Italian fashion house Versace is looking to sell a stake of up to 20 percent to help it fund growth in a deal that would value the group at more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said it had bought a 35 percent stake in Italian high-end menswear maker Caruso for an undisclosed sum, marking its first investment in the luxury sector in Europe.

IMPREGILO

Impregilo will hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Thursday to vote on its merger with peer Salini.

