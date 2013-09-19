The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
POLITICS
Silvio Berlusconi defiantly vowed to stay at the centre of
Italian politics on Wednesday despite his expected expulsion
from parliament over a fraud conviction, and accused leftist
judges of plotting against him to pervert
democracy.
Italy's cabinet meets at 0730 GMT on a plan to attract
foreign direct investments in the country.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
The phone company will present a new business plan to an
informal board meeting on Thursday calling for higher
investments in its Italian fixed-line network under a plan
which, if approved, could require a cash injection, Il Sole 24
Ore reported. Some of the details of the plan were previously
reported. The article in Il Sole did not indicate
an amount for the planned investments, nor an amount of any
future cash injection.
FIAT INDUSTRIAL
CNH Industrial, the company that will be created after the
merger between Fiat Industrial and CNH, has filed for listing on
the New York and Milan stock exchanges, Fiat Industrial said on
Wednesday.
FIAT, CHRYSLER
JP Morgan is likely to lead the underwriting of Chrysler
Group LLC's initial public offering, CNBC reported on Wednesday,
citing a person familiar with the offer. Chrysler is controlled
by Fiat.
Chrysler will file its request for an IPO by September 20,
according to business daily Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday,
repeating what Fiat CEO said last week.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO
* Shares in the bank are suspended from trading for an
undetermined period, the Milan bourse said on Thursday.
Special administrators appointed by the Bank of Italy to run
the small cooperative lender have chosen investment bank Lazard
to advise on investors interested in buying the Italian
bank.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The chairman of the bank hinted on Wednesday to the
possibility the lender could win more time than the agreed 12
months to carry out a capital increase requested by the European
Commission as condition for the approval of the state loan it
received.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCA CARIGE
Rating agency Moody's downgraded Banca Popolare di Milano
and Banca Carige on Wednesday, underlining the challenges
Italian mid-sized lenders are facing to strengthen their capital
before falling under the European Central Bank's supervision,
next year.
DE LONGHI
The Italian home appliances maker expects business to
improve over the next few months compared with the first half of
this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
ENI
The Italian energy group holds a board meeting to approve a
2013 interim dividend on Thursday.
