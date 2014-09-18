The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank by assets is expected to pick a partner
for exclusive talks to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in its
asset management division Pioneer towards the end of September,
two sources familiar with the matter said.
MEDIOBANCA, TELECOM ITALIA, RCS
The Italian top investment bank plans to sell the entire
stakes it owns in publisher RCS Mediagroup and telecoms group
Telecom Italia by June 2015, a source close to the board said on
Wednesday.
* COOPERATIVE "POPOLARI" BANKS
Italy's cooperative banks, or banche popolari, need reform
to give investment funds a greater say in governance, the new
president of the cooperative banks association Ettore Caselli
said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore.
* LUXOTTICA
The eyewear group has put its acquisitions hit-list on hold
ahead of the appointment of a new co-CEO in charge of markets to
work alongside corporate co-CEO Enriso Cavatorta, Il Sole 24 Ore
said. The group has some four targets on its list including the
Maui Jim brand which could be worth $600-700 million, it said.
ENEL
The board of Spanish elecricity firm Endesa on
Wednesday approved the sale of its Latin American assets to
Italian parent group Enel for 8.25 billion euros, the firm said
in a statement.
* Enel could sell at least 17 percent of its holding in Endesa
to take the free float to 25-30 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
Premarketing with investors is set to start in coming days, it
said. The paper said the utility could raise 3.4-4.4 billion
euros from the sale.
EVENTS
Milan "The Euromoney Italy Conference", expected attendees
include Assicurazioni Generali Chairman Gabriele
Galateri di Genola and Economy Ministry Director General of
Public Debt Maria Cannata.
Board meetings on FY results: INDUSTRIAL STARS OF ITALY
, S.S. LAZIO.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................