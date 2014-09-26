The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September business confidence data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Investment company Fintech has asked Telecom Italia to further extend an agreement to buy the Italian group's controlling stake in Telecom Argentina, Telecom Italia said on Thursday, in a last-minute attempt to ensure the sale does not fall apart.

The board meets on Friday to discuss Fintech's proposal. The sale of the Argentine unit has been thrown into question because regulator uncertainty.

On Thursday, Italy's junior industry minister told Reuters he was not aware of plans of by U.S. businessman Sol Trujillo to bid for a stake in Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, denying a report by Bloomberg news agency.

Il Sole 24 Ore quoted Raffaele Tiscar, a top official at the prime minister's office, as saying he met with Trujillo. "I see a lot of people. More specifically it's not up to me to pass judgement on a project of this sweep," Il Sole quoted Tiscar as saying.

Asati, the association of small shareholders of Telecom Italia, said on Friday it welcomed the winding down of the Telco vehicle, that controls the group, since it will strengthen management and make it more independent. It said the Telecom Argentina asset should not be sold at a discount and should be kept. There was no need to sell Tim Brasil, it added.

FINMECCANICA

Italy's defence group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI said on Thursday its board had decided to proceed with a request for binding offers for its loss-making train unit Ansaldo Breda after examining the bids received so far.

The Bombardier group has come back into the reckoning as a contender for the Finmeccanica asset, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ENEL

The utility said in a statement on Thursday that in light of the change in market conditions and the long, and ongoing, permitting process to convert its oil-fired generation plant at Porto Tolle, new alternatives would have to be found for the plant. Enel had planned to convert it to coal. It said it wanted solutions that maintained workforce levels.

State Grid of China has renewed its interest for the Romanian distribution assets of Enel which the utility is selling, Il Sole 24 Ore said. * Czech electricity company CEZ's intention to buy Enel's majority stake in its Slovak utility requires Slovakia to take on a share of the risk in construction of new blocks at the Mochovce nuclear power plant, the head of CEZ was quoted as saying in a Czech newspaper.

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC said it will recall about 350,000 vehicles from the 2008 model year because of a condition that may cause the ignition key to get stuck or inadvertently move.

LUXOTTICA

The eyewear group could hire the managing director of Chanel's U.S. division John Galantic as its co-CEO and could do so at a board meeting end October, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

SERVIZI ITALIA

Holds extraordinary board meeting.

Board meetings on H1 results: AMBROMOBILIARE, EXPERT SYSTEM, FINTEL ENERGIA GROUP, IKF , MAILUP, PLT ENERGIA, SOFT STRATEGY, VRWAY COMMUNICATION.

