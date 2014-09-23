The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Milan, Italian European Presidency, Health ministers' informal meeting ends. Italian Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin and European Health Commissioner Tonio Borg hold closing news conference (1030 GMT).

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 4.25 billion euros of bonds linked to euro zone inflation (BTPEIs) and zero coupon bonds (CTZs) at its regular end-month auction on Sept. 25.

Treasury announces sale of BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 26.

COMPANIES

SANTANDER, UNICREDIT

Spanish bank Santander has emerged as the frontrunner to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in Italian bank Unicredit's asset management division Pioneer, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

UniCredit holds a board meeting on Tuesday, followed by a news conference.

ENEL

The Treasury has begun the selection process, by sending letters last week, to pick the adviser for the sale of a 5-6 percent stake in Italy's biggest utility, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Investment banks have been invited to submit their offers for a mandate that would expire in Dec. 31, 2015, the paper said.

FINMECCANICA

The defence group's AgustaWestland unit has sued the U.S. Army to block its plans to buy 155 helicopters built by Europe's Airbus AIR.PA without a competition, arguing that its own helicopters would be cheaper to buy and operate.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The telecoms group is in talks with investment banks about a possible bourse listing next year of its transmission towers, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

Holds board meeting on FY results.

UTILITIES

Conference with A2A CEO Valerio Camerano, Iren CEO Nicola de Sanctis, Acea CEO Alberto Irace, Hera CEO Stefano Venier (0900 GMT).

