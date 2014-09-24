The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September consumer confidence data (0800 GMT); preliminary July and August non-UE trade flash data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer 7 billion euros ($9.02 billion) of Treasury bills (BOTs) at its regular end-month auction on Sept. 26.

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 29.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT, SANTANDER

UniCredit and Spain's Santander SA are in talks to merge their fund management businesses and create a European powerhouse overseeing some 350 billion euros ($450 billion) of assets. * U.S. private equity fund Cerberus is interested in a portfolio of real estate properties held by UniCredit worth 600 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* GTECH

The gaming company and U.S. slot machine maker IGT have amended their merger agreement, eliminating the choices for how IGT shareholders will be paid as they seek to speed up the process for obtaining regulatory approval. The overall deal value remains unchanged. Under the new terms, all shareholders will be paid in cash and shares, GTECH said in a statement.

A new law under discussion in Italy that seeks to tackle excessive betting could force the closure of many existing betting facilities, according to Il Messaggero.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group's sale of its stake in Telecom Argentina to investment fund Fintech may fall apart, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Corriere said Fintech had proposed a compromise, under which it would transfer the money it agreed to pay for the asset and thus win two years to try obtain the long-delayed approval from the Argentine authorities. The proposal will be evaluated by Telecom's board on Thursday, the paper added.

* FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier is still interested in Finmeccanica's rail units AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS, Il Messaggero said, citing the CEO of Bombardier's Italian unit.

ACQUE POTABILI

Holds extraordinary meeting (0900 GMT).

GALA

Holds board meeting on H1 results.

