The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tues.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Monday overcame fierce opposition from the old guard of his centre-left Democratic Party and got backing for plans to make it easier to fire workers at big companies although he offered little detail on his labour reform.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August unemployment data (0800 GMT); September inflation data (0900 GMT); July and August producer price data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases August asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, TIM PARTICIPACOES

Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris would invest in Telecom Italia as long as the company kept its stake in Brazilian mobile operator TIM Participacoes, he said on Monday, as foreign bid interest picks up in the struggling operator.

CLUB MED

Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi has written to directors of his bid target Club Mediterranee asking for updated financial information, a letter seen by Reuters shows, in a sign he still hopes to win control of the French holiday company.

* UTILITIES

Italy's energy authority on Monday approved a 5.4 percent rise in natural gas tariffs starting from Oct. 1 and a 1.7 percent increase in electricity ones.

* BANKS

Italian banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini told Il Giornale the key challenge for domestic lenders was to boost profitability despite low interest rates and increasing competition, while the pan-European health check which draws to an end this month did not pose a major problem. * EI TOWERS

The broadcast towers group controlled by Mediaset said on Tuesday it targeted average annual revenue growth of around 3 percent over the next five years with core earnings hitting 136 million euros in 2018, up 30 million euros.

GENERAL

Informal meeting of agriculture ministers in Milan ends. Closing news conference at 1030 GMT.

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, EU Economics Commissioner Olli Rehn attend conference on 'Fiscal Compact' at Chamber of Deputies (0645 GMT).

Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera attends news conference to present art exhibition (0930 GMT).

Board meetings on H1 results: ENERTRONICA, GRUPPO GREEN POWER, IMVEST, MC-LINK, METHORIOS CAPITAL, PMS GROUP, ROSETTI MARINO , SACOM, SAFE BAG, TRIBOO MEDIA , VALORE ITALIA, VITA SOCIETA EDITORIALE , VRWAY.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................