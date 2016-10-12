MILAN Oct 12 Creative Director Peter Dundas will leave his position at Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli after only three seasons, the label announced on Wednesday as it continues a revamp.

The spring summer 2017 collection, presented at Milan's fashion week just over two weeks ago, will be the last one designed by Dundas, Cavalli said in a statement.

The brand has been going through a transition since Italian private equity Clessidra took over in April last year and is seeking to relaunch the Florentine label popular among celebrities. In July it appointed former Versace head Gian Giacomo Ferraris as new chief executive.

Dundas's exit is part of a broader shift in strategy, according to a source close to the matter.

"The first step was to call Ferraris as new CEO, the second to change its creative director. But there is absolutely no will to sell Cavalli," said the source.

The group did not give a reason for Dundas's departure.

"As Roberto Cavalli goes through a period of transformation, the design team will carry on and the appointment of a new creative director will be made in due course," it said.

The Norwegian designer was appointed as creative director in March last year, taking over from 75-year old Roberto Cavalli. Dudas had covered the same role at Florence-based Emilio Pucci for seven years and previously worked at Cavalli between 2002 and 2005.