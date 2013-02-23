* Cavalli, Scervino dedicate their shows to Florence arts
* Bottega Veneta focuses collection on tailoring
* Milan womenswear's 2013-14 autumn-winter week ends on
Tuesday
By Antonella Ciancio
MILAN, Feb 23 Italian designers put
craftsmanship before reckless glamour at the Milan fashion week,
in a bid to defend their tailoring tradition in the face of
global competition.
Fashion houses PPR's Bottega Veneta, Roberto
Cavalli and Ermanno Scervino on Saturday proposed sculpted
flannel coats and steel-embroidered dresses for their 2013-14
autumn-winter collections.
"I am based in Florence because this is where I find a
know-how that I don't find anywhere else," Scervino told Reuters
in the backstage of his packed show.
Both Scervino and Cavalli dedicated their events to
Florence, a city famous for its artisanal leather goods, also
the signature lines of Italian fashion giants Salvatore
Ferragamo and Gucci.
"What does art represent for a Florentine? A sense of place,
a form of nostalgia, a necessity, a consequence," Cavalli said
in a statement to accompany his show, attended by American
singer Janet Jackson.
The Florence-based designer, known for his leather-fringed
dresses in animal prints, said he was inspired by floral motifs
by 16th century painter Caravaggio for his classic collection.
The city of Florence was also projected on the backdrop of
Scervino's catwalk, where models wore masculine grey flannel
coats cut close to the waist to add femininity.
Tomas Maier, creative director at Bottega Veneta, cut
vertical lines into thick flannel coats to add movement to the
sculpted forms.
"The collection is about proportion, precision, ease, and
the simple beauty of the material," Maier said in a statement.
Bottega Veneta, whose "intrecciato" woven leather bags are
priced from around 5,000 euros, also explores new uses of fabric
to make unique pieces.
Italian fashion houses, the world's biggest producers of
luxury goods with France, are renowned for their craftsmanship
but they are facing a shortage of skilled workers which is
putting their historic brands at a competitive disadvantage with
low-cost production centres.
At the same time, cheaper production centres in Asia and
Africa are improving as buyers from developing economies develop
a taste for high-quality goods.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Rosalind Russell)