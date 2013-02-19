* Gucci opens 2013-14 autumn-winter shows, Armani closes
* Parliamentary elections on Feb. 24-25
* Italy fashion sales seen down 3.5 pct in 2013
By Antonella Ciancio
MILAN, Feb 20 Designers kick off Milan fashion
week on Wednesday hoping the worst of the economic crisis is
over and that Italian shoppers will return to their stores.
Fashion houses including PPR's Gucci, Giorgio
Armani and Prada will be among the top names showing
their womenswear 2013-14 autumn-winter collections, taking up
the baton from catwalks shows in London.
But the colourful crowd of fashion critics and bloggers
descending on Milan will mix with Italian voters heading to the
ballot box on Feb. 24-25 for a parliamentary vote watched by
political leaders and financial markets alike.
"I am confident that this edition of the Milan womenswear
week will confirm the positive signs of recovery that we saw in
January during the menswear shows," Mario Boselli, chairman of
Italy's fashion national chamber, said in a statement.
He said he expected orders for the autumn-winter collections
would improve as the recession eases in 2013.
Sales of Italian fashion goods are forecast to drop 3.5
percent to around 58 billion euros ($77 billion) this year,
after falling 5.4 percent in 2012, according to preliminary data
by textile and fashion body Sistema Moda Italia (SMI).
Foreign markets will make up the mainstay of revenue, with
exports expected to reach new record levels since 2000 in terms
of value. Non-EU countries such as China will outpace EU members
for the first time, it said.
"These forecasts are based on a scenario that there will be
no fiscal shocks in 2013 and the government to be named after
the election will couple fiscal austerity with measures to boost
spending in the second half of the year," SMI said.
The fashion week, which ends on Tuesday, will also include
shows from Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Roberto Cavalli.
($1 = 0.7487 euros)
(Editing by Alison Williams)