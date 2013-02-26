* Black returns at Gucci, Armani, Cavalli
MILAN, Feb 26 Fashion designers at Milan fashion
week delivered a dark palette and masculine styles for
autumn-winter wardrobes in a reflection of Italy's bleak
economic and political landscape.
Giorgio Armani, Gucci and Roberto Cavalli were among the
fashion houses whose darkly coloured catwalk collections for the
2013-14 autumn/winter season catwalk shows evoked the anxiety
over grim expectations for Italian fashion sales, worries over
European economic health and uncertainty over domestic politics.
Designer Miuccia Prada, whose sleek collections are eagerly
awaited at the Milan week, chose a post-industrial setting to
present her look for a modern woman hemmed in by the grim
realities of life since an economic downturn began in 2008.
"It seems to me that in the contemporary world you cannot
let yourself go completely," Prada said after her show.
Armani re-worked a masculine style for a collection that
included suspenders and jumpsuits in black velvet accessorised
with black berets.
"We must create clothes that women wear," Armani said
backstage from a show attended by Princess Charlene of Monaco.
Luxury retailers have fared better than other industries
during the prolonged recession in southern Europe thanks to
demand from wealthy travellers from Asia, the Middle East and
Russia.
But global sales of Italian fashion - including those of
smaller brands hit hard by the crisis - are expected to fall by
3.5 percent this year after dropping 5.4 percent in 2012,
textile and fashion body Sistema Moda Italia (SMI) said.
Designers expressed concerns about stability in Italy, where
the uncertain outcome of parliamentary elections held during the
fashion week rekindled fears of a new euro zone debt crisis.
"We need infrastructures to attract tourists but we also
need a long-term government for such long-term measures," said
Michele Norsa, chief executive of Salvatore Ferragamo.
SCULPTED BEAUTY
Gucci designer Frida Giannini offered jackets narrowed at
the waist with egg-shaped shoulders and worn over pencil skirts
below the knee. A mostly pragmatic look designed for work.
Giannini, who is going to have her first baby in a couple of
weeks, used colours like purple, rust, moss green and dark blue
for a femme fatale she said was "steely yet sexy".
If colours were dark, materials were bold.
Neoprene, lurex and vinyl surfaced everywhere, with Versace
delivering the most daring looks in a rock-and-roll show.
Creative head Donatella Versace showed ankle-length silk
dresses with vinyl details contouring the body, while oversized
coats came in bright yellow and black-and-white colours.
Designers reserved their boldest ideas for accessories,
where sales have risen during the recession because they are
more affordable in price and can be used for more than a season.
"Sales of my accessories are growing," Armani said, after
showing shoes with sculpted heels and a variety of handbags.
Versace opted for silver spikes on chain necklaces and
studded boots, while Roberto Cavalli crafted necklaces in the
shape of snakes and roses and large earring enveloping the ears.
Dolce & Gabbana, who drew inspiration from Byzantine
mosaics, had shoes with inlaid sculpted heels, capped their
models with golden crowns and draped them in jewels.
Other trends for next winter include zips, seen at Etro,
pleated skirts from Blumarine, and a return of padded shoulders.
