MILAN Aug 27 Italy's Salvatore Ferragamo posted on Thursday a 15 percent rise in first-half core profit as currency effects helped offset weakness in Asia and further boosted North American sales.

The Florentine shoemaker posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 165 million euros ($185 million) for the six months through June, compared with a Thomson Reuters analyst forecast of 161 million euros.

Revenues also met expectations at 722 million euros, up 10 percent from a year earlier thanks to growth across all markets.

But stripping out the currency impact, revenues were up 2 percent in January-June while comparable sales at the group's retail network stagnated.

Sales in Asia Pacific, Ferragamo's main market, declined 4 percent at constant exchange rates.

Trends in shopping hubs Hong Kong and Macao worsened further in the second quarter, Ferragamo said, offsetting growth at Ferragamo's own shops in mainland China.

