MILAN, March 20 Italian confectionery group Ferrero reported a 14 percent rise in 2014 pre-tax profit to 907 million euros ($979 million) on Friday citing strong sales of its Kinder Joy chocolate eggs with small toys inside.

The maker of Nutella chocolate spread said revenue rose 4 percent to 8.4 billion euros ($9 billion) with sales volumes of Kinder Joy eggs jumping 29 percent.

Sales of Kinder Bueno chocolate snacks rose 10 percent.

Ferrero said higher financial income helped boost its pre-tax profit.

Strong growth in the Middle East and good performances in markets from Brazil to Poland offset weakness in southern Europe, the group said in a statement.

The privately owned multinational took the spotlight last month when its owner, Michele Ferrero, passed away at the age of 89. It is now headed by his son Giovanni, who has strongly denied the group could be put up for sale, quashing press speculation.

Ferrero said the company, rooted in Italy's northwestern Piedmont region, invested 537 million euros last year to boost production in markets such as Italy, India and China.

In an effort to secure supplies of hazelnuts, an ingredient in products such as Nutella and Ferrero Rocher chocolates, it bought Turkish family-owned group Otan.

($1 = 0.9270 euros) ($1 = 0.9260 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Valentina Za and Jason Neely)