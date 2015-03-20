MILAN, March 20 Italian confectionery group
Ferrero reported a 14 percent rise in 2014 pre-tax profit to 907
million euros ($979 million) on Friday citing strong sales of
its Kinder Joy chocolate eggs with small toys inside.
The maker of Nutella chocolate spread said revenue rose 4
percent to 8.4 billion euros ($9 billion) with sales volumes of
Kinder Joy eggs jumping 29 percent.
Sales of Kinder Bueno chocolate snacks rose 10 percent.
Ferrero said higher financial income helped boost its
pre-tax profit.
Strong growth in the Middle East and good performances in
markets from Brazil to Poland offset weakness in southern
Europe, the group said in a statement.
The privately owned multinational took the spotlight last
month when its owner, Michele Ferrero, passed away at the age of
89. It is now headed by his son Giovanni, who has strongly
denied the group could be put up for sale, quashing press
speculation.
Ferrero said the company, rooted in Italy's northwestern
Piedmont region, invested 537 million euros last year to boost
production in markets such as Italy, India and China.
In an effort to secure supplies of hazelnuts, an ingredient
in products such as Nutella and Ferrero Rocher chocolates, it
bought Turkish family-owned group Otan.
($1 = 0.9270 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Valentina Za and
Jason Neely)