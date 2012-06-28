MILAN, June 28 Italy's largest carmaker Fiat
opened its first plant in China on Thursday dedicated
to producing vehicles for the local market, starting with its
new Viaggio saloon car.
The plant, based in Hunan province, is the latest
development in a 5 billion yuan ($786.73 million) joint-venture
between Fiat and GAC, China's sixth largest auto manufacturer.
Fiat' chief executive Sergio Marchionne met with
representatives of Hunan and Guandong provinces to unveil the
730,000 square-metre plant, which is to produce 140,000 Viaggios
a year.
The move is important for Fiat, which also controls U.S.
auto maker Chrysler, because both companies have been latecomers
to the booming Chinese car market.
The Viaggio shares a platform with the Dodge Dart, a compact
car being launched by Chrysler in the United States, as well as
with Fiat's Alfa Romeo Giulietta.
Fiat's shares were down 1 percent at 3.65 euros by 0840 GMT
on Thursday, in line with similar falls in the Italian market
index and the Stoxx Europe 600 automotive sector index
.