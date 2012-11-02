MILAN Nov 2 Italian trade union leaders
criticized carmaker Fiat SpA's decision to fire 19
workers at a plant near Naples, a day after a government
minister asked the company to reconsider the move.
Fiat said on Wednesday it would lay off the workers from its
Pomigliano d'Arco plant to offset a court ruling ordering it to
rehire 19 other workers who had previously been sacked.
The decision triggered a call on Friday from Cisl union
leader Raffaello Bonanni for mediation by Italian President
Giorgio Napolitano.
A day earlier, Fiat said it would not shut its under-used
factories in Italy and would start investing up to 18 billion
euros ($23.29 billion)in 2013 and 2014 on new car models. But
its fight for new rules to give it a freer hand in running three
of its factories has exposed it to ferocious criticism from
unions, politicians and even talk show comedians.
Labor union Uilm said on Friday it would ask Fiat not to
fire the workers, and would seek a meeting with Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne.
Unemployment in Italy is almost 11 percent, the highest
since it started being measured monthly in 2004. In the south
and among young people it is much higher.
In a statement on Friday Fiat said the final decision on
the 19 workers it is seeking to fire would only be taken after
45 days, and the unions would be involved.
A Rome appeals court ruled on Oct. 19 that the company must
take back 19 laid off employees who were members of the FIOM
union and had filed a complaint alleging discrimination.
Fiat said its ability to reintegrate the employees "depends
solely on the demand of the car market in Italy and Europe,
which currently is well below forecasts".
Pier Luigi Bersani, head of the centre-left Democratic
Party, weighed in on Friday. "Fiat's move was unacceptable from
a moral point of view," he said.
On Thursday Industry Minister Corrado Passera told Italian
television: "I will not interfere in the internal decisions of a
company but I did not like this move."
The same day, Welfare Minister Elsa Fornero went a step
further by inviting Fiat to "suspend the firing procedure
awaiting checks that there's a possibility for a dialogue" on
the broader labor picture.
($1 = 0.7730 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Pisconeri, Stephen Jewkes, Giulio
Piovaccari and Jennifer Clark; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)