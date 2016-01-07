ROME Jan 7 While most of the world's moviegoers
flock to see the new Star Wars film, Italian box office records
are being smashed by the far less fanciful story of a public
sector worker who will go to the ends of the earth to hold on to
his generous benefits.
Raucous satire "Quo Vado?", starring Luca Medici as coarse
everyman Checco Zalone, raked in some 7 million euros ($7.6
million) in its first day in cinemas last week, beating the
previous record held by the final film in the "Harry Potter"
franchise, which took 3.3 million euros on its debut in 2013.
In its opening three days, "Quo Vado" took almost as much as
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" has done in its first three weeks
in Italy - a record-breaking 22 million euros.
It is on course to be the biggest-grossing film ever made in
movie-mad Italy, breaking the previous record set in 2013 by
Medici's last film, and edging closer to the country's all-time
box office record held by James Cameron's "Avatar".
Its title playing on a question Saint Peter asks Jesus in a
second-century religious text, the film sends up Italy's
obsession with permanent work contracts, a Holy Grail that has
become increasingly unattainable after years of economic
stagnation.
Successive governments have struggled to slim down its
public administration and shake up a job market in which some
lucky workers enjoy handsome benefits and are all-but impossible
to fire.
Various chaotic plot twists see Zalone variously dumped
unceremoniously from a helicopter at the North Pole, talking
about romance with an African tribe and squabbling over pasta
and parking during his foreign travels.
Watching the film in a Rome cinema and laughing
uproariously, 69 year-old retired flight attendant Franco
Barigelli, described the film as "intelligent satire".
"(Medici's) films hold a mirror up to society, and you can't
get offended," Barigelli said. "Things need to change and it
might be too late for older people but it could give some food
for thought to our grandchildren."
