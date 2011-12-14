BRIEF-Compulab files for U.S. IPO of up to $23 mln
* Compulab Ltd files for U.S. IPO of up to $23.0 million of ordinary shares - sec filing
ROME Dec 14 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday he supported taxing financial transactions because this could generate resources to allow lower tax rates for companies and families.
Italy "is willing to re-consider the position of the previous government on the taxation of financial transactions," Monti told the Senate.
The so-called "Tobin Tax" had been opposed by Monti's predecessor, Silvio Berlusconi.
* SAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES