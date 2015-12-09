ROME Dec 9 An Italian scheme launched in
January to encourage tax dodgers to declare hidden funds in
return for criminal immunity brought in more than 4 billion
euros ($4.39 billion) before it closed at the end of last month,
the Treasury said on Wednesday.
The total is above a previous estimate of 3.8 billion euros
and will be of significant help in enabling the government to
reach its public finance objectives this year.
"We will definitely be above 4 billion euros," Rossella
Orlandi, head of the Treasury's tax collection agency, told
reporters. She said the definitive revenue figure from the
scheme was still not available.
Under the measure, people who had hidden funds in Italy or
abroad to avoid taxes could declare the money in return for
reduced penalties and an exemption from criminal proceedings.
Italy aims to reduce its budget deficit to 2.6 percent of
gross domestic product this year from last year's level of 3.0
percent which was bang on the ceiling set by European Union
rules.
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)