* Central bank says 2012 deficit must fall below 3 pct of GDP

* Deficit needs "constant, careful monitoring" to end-year

* Says more spending cuts may be needed in spring 2013

* Says tax on financial transactions easy to evade (Adds comment, background, details)

By Giuseppe Fonte

ROME, Oct 23 Italy must carefully control its finances to ensure that the fiscal deficit falls below 3 percent of output this year and more austerity may be needed early in 2013, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday.

Last month Mrio Monti's government hiked its 2012 deficit target to 2.6 percent of gross domestic product from 1.7 percent, blaming a deeper than expected recession.

The central bank indicated that even this latest target will not be easily achieved.

"It is crucial to make sure that the deficit comes in below 3 percent, as agreed at the European level," Bank of Italy board member Salavatore Rossi said in testimony to parliament on the government's latest budget plan.

"The latest available data indicate the need for constant and careful monitoring in the final months of the year."

In the summer of 2011, when Italian borrowing costs were surging, the European Central Bank urged the previous government of Silvio Berlusconi to slash the deficit to below 1 percent of GDP this year.

Unelected Prime Minister Mario Monti set a target of 1.6 percent and adopted tough austerity measures shortly after taking office in November, but it quickly became apparent that the deficit was falling far less than he targeted.

Economic contraction has eaten into tax revenues and austerity measures, job losses and stagnant wages have killed off already weak consumer spending.

The 21 billion euros of tax hikes and spending cuts adopted by Monti came on top of 76 billion already passed last year by Berlusconi.

The economy is forecast to shrink by 2.4 percent this year and post a further, smaller contraction in 2013.

The fiscal slippage has been accompanied by sharp increases in official forecasts for the public debt, which is seen reaching 126 percent of output this year, the second highest level in the euro zone after Greece's.

CREDIBILITY

However Italy's borrowing costs have still fallen sharply thanks to Monti's international credibility and the ECB's pledge to buy potentially unlimited sovereign bonds of countries in difficulty.

Italy last month hiked its 2013 deficit goal to 1.8 percent of GDP from 0.5 percent but said this will still equate to a balanced budget in "structural" terms, when adjusted for the effects of the recession.

The government's latest budget plan, presented earlier this month, avoids any further fiscal tightening.

A hike in sales tax and a reduction in tax breaks for families are offset by spending increases and a one percentage point cut in the two lowest income tax brackets.

However, Rossi said that further "contained" fiscal tightening should be adopted in the spring to avoid the structural deficit increasing again from 2014.

He also expressed doubts over a tax on financial transactions contained in the budget plan, which is targeted to raise 1.1 billion euros next year.

The fact that the tax of 0.05 percent on transactions excludes corporate bonds may discourage companies from increasing their share capital, Rossi said, while the tax would also be "extremely easy" for market players to evade unless it were adopted globally.

At the same time, a reduction of 2.2 billion euros next year in funding for regions and town councils is likely to lead to a hike in local taxes, further crimping consumer spending, Rossi warned. (writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Ron Askew)