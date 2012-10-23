ROME Oct 23 The Italian government needs to
carefully control its finances to ensure that the fiscal deficit
falls below 3 percent of output this year from 3.9 percent in
2011, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday.
Last month the government hiked its 2012 deficit target to
2.6 percent of gross domestic product from 1.7 percent, blaming
a deeper than expected recession.
The central bank indicated that even this latest target will
not be easily achieved.
"It is crucial to make sure that the deficit comes in below
3 percent, as agreed at the European level," Bank of Italy board
member Salavatore Rossi said in testimony to parliament on the
government's latest budget plan.
"The latest available data indicate the need for constant
and careful monitoring in the final months of the year."
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)