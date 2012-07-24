(Adds Fitch data, comments)
MILAN, July 24 Italian cities risk having to
write down around 580 million euros ($702.8 mln) in revenues
they are unlikely to ever collect, an Italian daily reported on
Tuesday citing calculations based on data from the statistics
office.
Under a new rule introduced this month as part of the
government's austerity measures, a city must write down at least
25 percent of revenues that have been on its balance sheet for
more than five years but which it has yet to cash in.
The rule adds pressure on local finances, already under
strain due to tough spending cuts as Rome strives to rein in its
budget deficit.
Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday that such
revenues owed to Italian cities total around 2.3 billion euros,
pointing to a 575 million euro charge if their value was written
down by a quarter.
Uncollected revenue, mainly due to non-payment of taxes,
have long been a thorny issue for Italian cities. Ratings agency
Fitch estimated in December 2010 that they would total around 5
billion euros in 2010-2011.
"The situation has not improved since then," Raffaele
Carnevale, a senior director at Fitch Ratings in Milan, told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The issue has been thrown into the spotlight as fears have
mounted about Sicily's financial health at a time when the
budget problems of Spain's regions are rattling financial
markets.
Analysts warn that the fiscal problems of local governments
risk further undermining investor sentiment towards Italy, which
is seen under threat were Spain to request a full bailout.
"For years local governments in Italy have systematically
overestimated revenues and underestimated expenditures to dodge
an obligation to match outflows and inflows," said Fabrizio
Pezzani, a professor at Milan's Bocconi University.
"Year after year credits resulting from uncollected revenues
stay on their balance sheets and the likelihood they will ever
be paid diminishes."
Italian Interior Minister Annamaria Cancellieri on Monday
brushed off fears that Sicily would be forced to default but she
acknowledged the serious problems faced by regions and local
governments.
Graziano Delrio, head of the Italian cities' national
association, told Reuters on Monday that central government had
cut funds to local governments by a total of 22 billion euros
since 2007.
Italian daily La Stampa reported on Monday that 10 large
Italian cities, including Naples and Palermo, faced problems
because of the provision forcing the 25 percent writedown of
some assets.
Cities in Italy's poorer south are generally seen as more
likely to suffer from the writedown on uncollected revenue
because they have a higher share of missing revenue than other
cities.
($1 = 0.8253 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Susan Fenton)