ROME, April 30 Italy's constitutional court said on Thursday that part of a landmark pension reform in 2012 was illegitimate, in a ruling that could potentially have serious consequences for Italy's fragile public finances.

The court overturned provisions in the reform by Mario Monti's technocrat government which blocked inflation-adjusted increases in pensions of more than 1,500 euros ($1,676) per month.

Those provisions yielded savings of around 5 billion euros, or roughly 0.3 percent of gross domestic product for Italy's public finances in the 2012-2013 period.

It was not clear from the court ruling what action the government would have to take in response. ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)