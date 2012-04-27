ROME, April 27 Italian banks do not currently need any new liquidity from the European Central Bank but they could face funding difficulties if sovereign bond spreads widen, Giuseppe Sabatini, director general of the Italian bank association ABI, said on Friday.

Sabatini told foreign reporters in Rome that there was currently no need for a fresh issue of funds through the ECB's Long term Refinancing Operations (LTRO) but he said that if the risk premium between Italian bonds and benchmark German debt widened, there could be problems.

"Certainly there are new tensions on financial markets. The spread is oscillating around 400 and that could provoke new tensions on the funding side but at the moment another auction is not essential," he said.

The spread between Italian 10 year BTPs and German Bunds was around 406 basis points on Friday.

Sabatini also said the trend in Italy's public finances indicated that there should be no concern over the solidity of its debt or the stability of its banking system.

Italian banks have been under pressure to buy government debt as foreign investors have increasingly retreated from the market as the euro zone's debt problems have resurfaced.

