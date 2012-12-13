* Tax rate on share transactions raised to 0.1 pct
* Tax on derivatives trading set at up to 100 euros
* Introduction delayed by a few months
* Trading could fall 30 pct - brokers' association
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, Dec 13 The Italian government proposed on
Thursday to double the tax on share transactions, which critics
said could harm equity trading in Italy to the benefit of rival
financial centres such as London.
Under an amendment inserted in the 2013 budget law, share
transactions will be taxed at 0.12 percent of their value from
March 2013 and at 0.1 percent from 2014.
Under a previous a proposal, the levy would have started in
January with a tax rate of 0.05 percent.
Italy was one of 11 euro zone countries to agree in October
to introduce the tax and could become one of the first to
implement it. France introduced a trading levy in August.
"The tax rate for shares is heavy," said Gianluigi
Gugliotta, secretary general of Assosim, an association of 80
Italian financial institutions.
"We expect share transactions to fall by more than 30
percent and trading to move abroad."
In an attempt to stem market speculation, the rate will be
higher - 0.22 percent from March and 0.2 percent from 2014 - for
over-the-counter share transactions that do not take place on
regulated markets.
High-frequency trading, which involves placing and then
pulling multiple orders faster than the blink of an eye, will be
subject to a 0.02 percent levy.
Market-makers and share trading in companies with a market
capitalisation of less than 500 million euros ($654 million)
will be exempt.
Trading in derivatives, excluding those used to hedge
against risk, will be taxed from July 2013 depending on the type
of contract and its nominal value. The amendment did not set a
tax rate for this type of trade, but said the levy would not
exceed 100 euros per transaction.
The Tobin tax has been pushed hard by Germany and France but
strongly opposed by Britain, Sweden and others.
Critics say that it could distort the EU's single market by
giving financial companies incentives to shift business to
European centres where the tax is not levied - or away from
Europe altogether.
The Italian proposal, which is expected to reap about 1
billion euros a year, says the tax is due regardless of where
the transaction takes place, though it may be more difficult to
collect it if the trade is made from outside Italy.
The levy does not apply to sovereign bonds, nor to most
corporate bonds.