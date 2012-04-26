MILAN, April 26 Two prominent members of the
board of Italy's top investment bank Mediobanca
resigned on Thursday to comply with a new law barring
cross-membership of board posts in Italian financial companies.
Mediobanca said in a statement that Fabrizio Palenzona, the
vice-president of Unicredit, Italy's largest bank by
assets, and the daughter of former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi had resigned from the board of Mediobanca.
Marina Berlusconi chairs the family holding Fininvest, which
jointly controls bank Mediolanum.
The law banning so-called "interlocking" applies to
financial services and insurance companies with annual revenues
of more than 47 million euros. It led to Mediobanca CEO Alberto
Nagel to give up its position as deputy CEO of insurer Generali
earlier this week.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Bernard Orr)