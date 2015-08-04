ROME Aug 4 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
won the backing of lawmakers on Tuesday to keep open a shipyard
operated by the state-controlled Fincantieri, which
prosecutors had ordered to partially close due to environmental
concerns.
Prosecutors said the way the shipyard in the northeastern
port of Monfalcone was storing its industrial waste broke
environmental laws.
Fincantieri said the closure order would cut its output and
put at risk 1,500 jobs and another 3,000 in the plant's supply
chain.
Fincantieri's parent company Fintecna, which is in turn
owned by state-owned holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti,
owns 72.5 percent of the company's ordinary shares, while almost
27.5 percent was listed on the Milan stock exchange last year.
The Chamber of Deputies, or lower house of the legislature,
voted 364 to 185 to pass the emergency decree in a vote of
confidence. Renzi frequently resorts to confidence votes to
truncate debate and force through legislation, running the
theoretical risk his government would be forced to resign if the
vote were lost.
The decree had already been passed by the upper house
Senate.
Renzi has sought to shore up Italy's struggling
manufacturing sector as the economy, the euro zone's third
biggest, timidly exits a three-year recession.
The government passed a similar decree last month to keep
open the Ilva steel factory, which also faced a partial closure
due to a court investigation, and protect 16,000 jobs
.
Prosecutors have protested against the government's
intervention, challenging the decree in favour of the Ilva
plant, Europe's largest steel factory by output capacity, in the
Constitutional Court.
Alongside the measure to keep the shipyard open were
reductions to healthcare spending this year worth 2.3 billion
euros, cuts which were already foreseen in this year's budget.
(reporting by Roberto Landucci, writing by Gavin Jones; editing
by Mark Potter)