ROME Aug 4 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won the backing of lawmakers on Tuesday to keep open a shipyard operated by the state-controlled Fincantieri, which prosecutors had ordered to partially close due to environmental concerns.

Prosecutors said the way the shipyard in the northeastern port of Monfalcone was storing its industrial waste broke environmental laws.

Fincantieri said the closure order would cut its output and put at risk 1,500 jobs and another 3,000 in the plant's supply chain.

Fincantieri's parent company Fintecna, which is in turn owned by state-owned holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, owns 72.5 percent of the company's ordinary shares, while almost 27.5 percent was listed on the Milan stock exchange last year.

The Chamber of Deputies, or lower house of the legislature, voted 364 to 185 to pass the emergency decree in a vote of confidence. Renzi frequently resorts to confidence votes to truncate debate and force through legislation, running the theoretical risk his government would be forced to resign if the vote were lost.

The decree had already been passed by the upper house Senate.

Renzi has sought to shore up Italy's struggling manufacturing sector as the economy, the euro zone's third biggest, timidly exits a three-year recession.

The government passed a similar decree last month to keep open the Ilva steel factory, which also faced a partial closure due to a court investigation, and protect 16,000 jobs .

Prosecutors have protested against the government's intervention, challenging the decree in favour of the Ilva plant, Europe's largest steel factory by output capacity, in the Constitutional Court.

Alongside the measure to keep the shipyard open were reductions to healthcare spending this year worth 2.3 billion euros, cuts which were already foreseen in this year's budget. (reporting by Roberto Landucci, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Mark Potter)