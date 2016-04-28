UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ROME/PARIS, April 28 Italian defence company Finmeccanica is discussing with France's Airbus the possibility of taking full control of regional planemaker ATR, Chief Executive Mauro Moretti said on Thursday.
ATR is a joint venture between Finmeccanica and the French planemaker, the world's second largest behind Boeing.
"Our partners do not want to develop, so either we convince them to invest or we convince them to strike a deal that will give us control," Moretti said, speaking at the annual shareholders meeting in Rome.
A spokesman for Airbus Group declined comment. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto in Rome, additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris, writing by Giulia Segreti)
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma