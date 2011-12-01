(Adds details, background)
ROME Dec 1 Italian defence group
Finmeccanica SpA said on Thursday it had appointed its
chief executive Giuseppe Orsi as chairman of the group after
Pier Francesco Guarguaglini resigned from the position in the
wake of a growing corruption probe.
Finmeccanica, part of the Eurofighter consortium alongside
EADS and Britain's BAE Systems, also said
Alessandro Pansa had been confirmed as Managing Director.
The company, which is 32 percent owned by the state, is
involved in a long-running probe centring on accusations of
false invoices and slush funds to bribe politicians.
The investigation has emerged as the first big headache
involving a company for fledgling Prime Minister Mario Monti,
whose government of unelected technocrats took office in
November to tackle Italy's debt crisis.
Guarguaglini, who had been in the job since 2002, had
previously resisted calls to step down from the helm of the
loss-making company, the second-largest Italian industrial group
after car maker Fiat.
Monti had called for a "rapid and responsible" solution to
the Finmeccanica problem but said he would not want to interfere
directly in its management.
Guarguaglini and his wife Marina Grossi, who is chief
executive of Finmeccanica subsidiary Selex Sistemi Integrati,
are under investigation as part of the probe. Both deny
wrongdoing.
Three people have been arrested on corruption allegations
involving state air traffic services group ENAV and Selex
Sistemi Integrati.
(Additional reporting by Silvio Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes;
Writing by Catherine Hornby; Editing by David Holmes)