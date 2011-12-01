(Adds details, background)

ROME Dec 1 Italian defence group Finmeccanica SpA said on Thursday it had appointed its chief executive Giuseppe Orsi as chairman of the group after Pier Francesco Guarguaglini resigned from the position in the wake of a growing corruption probe.

Finmeccanica, part of the Eurofighter consortium alongside EADS and Britain's BAE Systems, also said Alessandro Pansa had been confirmed as Managing Director.

The company, which is 32 percent owned by the state, is involved in a long-running probe centring on accusations of false invoices and slush funds to bribe politicians.

The investigation has emerged as the first big headache involving a company for fledgling Prime Minister Mario Monti, whose government of unelected technocrats took office in November to tackle Italy's debt crisis.

Guarguaglini, who had been in the job since 2002, had previously resisted calls to step down from the helm of the loss-making company, the second-largest Italian industrial group after car maker Fiat.

Monti had called for a "rapid and responsible" solution to the Finmeccanica problem but said he would not want to interfere directly in its management.

Guarguaglini and his wife Marina Grossi, who is chief executive of Finmeccanica subsidiary Selex Sistemi Integrati, are under investigation as part of the probe. Both deny wrongdoing.

Three people have been arrested on corruption allegations involving state air traffic services group ENAV and Selex Sistemi Integrati.