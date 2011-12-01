* Resignation follows probe engulfing Finmeccanica
* Guarguaglini to get 4 mln euro golden handshake
* To get 1.5 mln euros after 12 months non-competition
By Paolo Biondi
ROME, Dec 1 Italian defence group Finmeccanica
SpA said on Thursday it had appointed its chief
executive, Giuseppe Orsi, as chairman of the group after Pier
Francesco Guarguaglini resigned from the position amid a
growing corruption probe.
Finmeccanica, part of the Eurofighter consortium alongside
EADS and Britain's BAE Systems , said Orsi
will also retain his position as CEO while Alessandro Pansa has
been confirmed as Managing Director.
The board is complete under the rearrangement, a solution
aimed at increasing stability by avoiding the need for more
appointments in the near future, a political source close to
the matter told Reuters.
Finmeccanica, which is 32 percent owned by the state, is
involved in a long-running probe centring on accusations of
false invoices and slush funds to bribe politicians.
The investigation has emerged as the first big headache
involving a company for fledgling Prime Minister Mario Monti,
whose government of unelected technocrats took office in
November to tackle Italy's debt crisis.
Guarguaglini, who had been in the job since 2002, had
previously resisted calls to step down from the helm of the
loss-making company, the second-largest Italian industrial
group after car maker Fiat .
He was known to be at odds with Orsi over how to revamp the
group, which has 75,000 workers worldwide and at one stage was
in the frame to sell helicopters to the U.S. administration.
Monti had called for a "rapid and responsible" solution to
the Finmeccanica problem but said he did not want to interfere
directly in its management.
Finmeccanica said in a separate statement on Thursday that
Guarguaglini would receive about 4 million euros by way of a
golden handshake for the early termination of his contract.
He will also receive 1.5 million euros at the end of a
12-month period in which he agrees "not to undertake any
activity in the defence sector in Europe, Asia and the U.S.
that would place him in competition with the activities of
Finmeccanica."
Guarguaglini, 74, and his wife Marina Grossi, who is chief
executive of Finmeccanica subsidiary Selex Sistemi Integrati,
are under investigation as part of the probe. Both deny
wrongdoing.
Three people have been arrested on corruption allegations
involving state air traffic services group ENAV and Selex
Sistemi Integrati.
Last month, Guarguaglini's right-hand man Lorenzo Borgogni
stepped aside after being put under investigation.
Guarguaglini did not chair the board meeting in November
that signed off Finmeccanica's nine-month results, which showed
a net loss due to writedowns and sent its shares down 20
percent.
Shares in Finmeccanica closed up 2.68 percent at about 3.3
euros on Thursday ahead of the management change announcement,
while Italy's blue-chip index ended down 0.16
percent.