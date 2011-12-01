ROME Dec 1 Pier Francesco Guarguaglini
has resigned as chairman of Italian defence company Finmeccanica
SpA in the wake of a corruption probe, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Finmeccanica's board has appointed Chief Executive Giuseppe
Orsi as chairman, the source said, adding that Orsi will also
retain his position as CEO.
Guarguaglini, who has been in the job since 2002, had
previously resisted calls to step down from the helm of the
loss-making, state-controlled holding company.
The probe into Finmeccanica and some of its subsidiaries has
emerged as the first big headache involving a company for
fledgling Prime Minister Mario Monti, whose government of
unelected technocrats took office in November to tackle Italy's
debt crisis.
