* Disaster highlights risks in network of illegal workshops
* Officials say thousands working in near-slavery
* Workers in improvised dormitory caught by flames while
asleep
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Dec 1 At least seven people died and three
were injured when a Chinese-owned clothing factory in an
industrial zone in the Italian town of Prato burned down on
Sunday, killing workers trapped in an improvised dormitory built
onsite.
Local media said 11 workers had been accommodated in a
warren of small cardboard sleeping compartments above a
warehouse in the Macrolotto industrial district of the town,
known for its large number of garment factories.
"This is a disgrace for all of us, because we have to
recognise this reality for what it is: the biggest concentration
of illegal employment in northern and central Italy," said
Enrico Rossi, president of the region of Tuscany.
Footage posted on the website of the local Il Tirreno
newspaper showed fire crews battling the flames in a
warehouse-like structure while smoke poured out of the building.
Ambulances and police vehicles were also on the scene.
The disaster prompted immediate questions about the
conditions on the site and in a network of similar workshops
operating in the area, which is noted for its large number of
Chinese-owned textile manufacturing businesses, many operating
on the fringes of legality.
"No one can say they are surprised at this because everyone
has known for years that, in the area between Florence and
Prato, hundreds if not thousands of people are living and
working in conditions of near-slavery," Roberto Pistonina,
secretary general of the Florence and Prato section of the CISL
trade union, said on his Facebook page.
Prato, a town with one of the highest concentrations of
Chinese immigrants in Italy, has at least 15,000 legally
registered in a total population of under 200,000, with more
than 4,000 Chinese-owned businesses, according to official data.
Thousands more Chinese immigrants are believed to be living
in the city illegally, working for a network of wholesalers and
workshops turning out cheap clothing for the export market as
well as well-known retail chains.
CAUGHT IN THEIR SLEEP
The disaster underlined the unsafe conditions in which the
workers are employed in many of the workshops although there was
no immediate word on what may have started the blaze.
Coming after the deaths of hundreds of African immigrants,
who drowned trying to reach the southern island of Lampedusa
from Libya, it also underlined the grim struggle facing many
immigrants who come to Italy looking for work.
"The worst thing was hearing the cries of the people trapped
inside," Leonardo Tuci, an off-duty police official who saw the
fire and sounded the alarm. "I did what I could, I dragged two
people out, I'm only sorry I couldn't do more."
"I think the flames caught them in their sleep," he said.
A fire official quoted by the Corriere della Sera daily said
there were clear violations of safety rules in the factory which
burned down and evidence of unauthorised building work to put up
the dormitories.
The mayor of Prato, Roberto Cenni said there were "thousands
of situations potentially as tragic as this one" in the
industrial zone around the city and said he had been in contact
with Interior Minister Angelino Alfano to combat the illegal
"parallel district" which had grown up around the workshops.
