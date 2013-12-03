* Authorities struggle with "Far West" of illegal garment
workshops
* Seven killed as illegal dormitory above clothes factory in
Prato burns
* Minister says problems even worse in other regions
By Massimiliano Di Giorgio
ROME, Dec 3 Italian prosecutors are preparing to
open a manslaughter investigation over a fire which killed seven
Chinese workers at a factory in Tuscany on Sunday, a disaster
which highlighted rampant abuses in a sprawling network of
illegal garment workshops.
Officials said authorities were struggling to control the
thousands of Chinese factories that have transformed the town of
Prato in recent years, often employing unregistered workers in
conditions unions describe as "near slavery".
"Most of the companies are organised like this. It's the Far
West," Prato chief prosecutor Piero Tony told local media.
"Controls on security and issues relating to the workers are
inadequate despite the efforts of local authorities and law
enforcement officials. We are underequipped as a bureaucratic
structure, we're designed for a city that doesn't exist any
more, the city of 30 years ago."
The fire in an industrial zone near Prato on Sunday killed
seven workers who were apparently sleeping in an improvised
dormitory of cardboard cubicles built above the workshop where
they were employed. The seven have not been formally identified
and the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.
Prato prosecutors are preparing to open a formal
investigation against two or three individuals into suspected
offences including multiple manslaughter, Tony said. Speaking on
RAI state radio, he said the immediate suspects were all Chinese
but he would not rule out targeting Italian nationals as well.
Prato, with some 15,000 Chinese residents in a population of
under 200,000, and thousands of others believed to be working in
the area illegally, has become one of the centres of a shadow
economy based around ill-supervised and often illegal workshops
turning out garments for export as well as for well-known
retailers.
Authorities have been struggling to contain the situation
for years, setting up a special task force in 2010 involving
local officials and law enforcement bodies and the situation has
worsened as Italy's economic recession has cut resources.
"It's true, the crisis is changing, and in some ways
worsening the abuses that inspectors are seeing," Labour
Minister Enrico Giovannini told the daily La Stampa.
He said that the problems were not limited to Prato but were
seen in other parts of the country, notably around the
crime-ridden southern city of Naples, suggesting the problem was
even more serious than it appeared.
"The main province in terms of irregularities is Naples.
Prato is at number 10," he said.
(Writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Ralph Boulton)