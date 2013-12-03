* Authorities struggle with "Far West" of illegal garment
workshops
* Seven killed as illegal dormitory above clothes factory in
Prato burns
* Minister says problems even worse in other regions
(Adds comment from labour minister on factory owner)
By Massimiliano Di Giorgio
ROME, Dec 3 Italian prosecutors are preparing to
open a manslaughter investigation over a fire that killed seven
Chinese workers at a factory in Tuscany on Sunday, a disaster
which highlighted rampant abuses in a sprawling network of
illegal garment workshops.
Officials said authorities were struggling to control the
thousands of Chinese factories that had transformed the town of
Prato in recent years, often employing unregistered workers in
conditions unions describe as "near slavery".
"Most of the companies are organised like this. It's the Far
West," Prato chief prosecutor Piero Tony told local media.
"Controls on security and issues relating to the workers are
inadequate despite the efforts of local authorities and law
enforcement officials. We are underequipped as a bureaucratic
structure, we're designed for a city that doesn't exist any
more, the city of 30 years ago."
The fire in an industrial zone near Prato on Sunday killed
seven workers who were apparently sleeping in an improvised
dormitory built above the workshop where they were employed. The
seven have not been formally identified and the cause of the
blaze is still being investigated.
Tony said Prato prosecutors were preparing to open a formal
investigation against two or three individuals into suspected
offences including multiple manslaughter. Speaking on RAI state
radio, he said the immediate suspects were all Chinese but he
would not rule out targeting Italian nationals as well.
ABUSES GROWING
In a statement to parliament, Labour Minister Enrico
Giovannini said the owner of the factory, a 44-year-old resident
of Rome of Chinese origin, had been identified but had not been
found by police.
"The tragic incident in Prato underlines the need to
increase checks which have already been undertaken in the area
for some time," he said.
Prato, with some 15,000 Chinese residents in a population of
under 200,000, and thousands of others believed to be working in
the area illegally, has become one of the centres of a shadow
economy based around ill-supervised and often illegal workshops
turning out garments for export as well as for well-known
retailers.
Authorities have been struggling to contain the situation
for years, setting up a special task force in 2010 involving
local officials and law enforcement bodies. But the situation
has worsened as Italy's economic recession has cut resources.
"It's true, the crisis is changing, and in some ways
worsening the abuses that inspectors are seeing," Giovannini
told the daily La Stampa.
He said the abuses were not limited to Prato but were also
seen in other parts of the country, notably around the
crime-ridden southern city of Naples, suggesting the problem was
even more serious than it appeared.
"The main province in terms of irregularities is Naples.
Prato is at number 10," he said.
