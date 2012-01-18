(Adds injured, fire put out, company's comment)
MILAN Jan 18 Three maintenance workers
were injured when a powerful blast rocked a gas pipeline in
northerwestern Italy, causing a fire that reached nearby houses,
firefighters said on Wednesday.
The fire, now extinguished, broke out at the pipeline owned
by Italy's gas grid operator Snam Rete Gas near the
city of Massa Carrara.
The firefighters said a loud explosion occurred during
maintenance work on the pipeline which runs from the port of La
Spezia in Liguria to the central Italian city of Parma.
Snam Rete Gas said it had stopped the gas transmission at
the site for security reasons. It said an alternative gas
service would be provided to the affected areas.
The cause of the blast were still unknown, but Snam Rete Gas
said it would help authorities investigating the accident. Three
workers on the site were injured, Snam Rete Gas said.
(Reporting by Sara Rossi and Michel Rose)