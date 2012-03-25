TOKYO, March 25 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti believes that the bigger the lending capacity of the euro
zone's bailout funds, the better, though the scheme must also be
realistic, Japan's Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.
The euro zone, struggling with a sovereign debt crisis, has
been debating the size of a bailout firewall aimed to facilitate
the handling of fallout if the debt crisis spreads. Its finance
ministers will meet on March 30 and 31 to discuss the issue.
Almost all of the currency bloc's 17 member states favour
increasing the firewall to reassure markets that it can shield
indebted, big economies such as Italy and Spain, if needed.
Media said on Saturday that Germany was ready to drop its
resistance, paving the way for an agreement.
"Each member state feels a tension between two
considerations," Monti told the Japanese newspaper in an
interview published on its English-language website.
"Endowing financially a firewall means putting up money ...
On the other hand, the higher the firewalls, the least likely it
is that they have to be actually used, because the deterrence
effect on market speculation may discourage speculation
altogether."
Asked whether the firewall's size should be raised to 700
billion euros ($928.4 billion), one of the options being
debated, Monti said: "I say the higher the better. But there is
a realism also to be taken into account."
The euro zone has a temporary crisis fund, the 440 billion
euro European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), that is set
to be wound up next year.
EURO BOND "CROWN"
From July, it will also have a permanent mechanism, the 500
billion euro European Stability Mechanism (ESM) that will
replace the EFSF.
The two funds have a combined lending ceiling of 500 billion
euros and will not be able to lend beyond that limit while they
are co-existing.
Finance ministers are moving closer to agreeing on combining
the ESM's 500 billion euros with 200 billion euros from the EFSF
already earmarked for Greece, Portugal and Ireland, diplomats
said.
Another option would be to allow the funds to run together
at a full combined capacity of 940 billion euros, a proposal
some diplomats have suggested as unrealistic.
Monti, who replaced his predecessor, Silvio Berlusconi, in
November, also told the Nikkei that commonly backed euro zone
bonds could be realised.
"Now that the fiscal compact is in place, I think the
conditions for a more structured fiscal union are almost
completely in place and the euro bond may be the coronation that
places the crown on this process," he said, referring to a new
euro zone budget discipline treaty.
All but two EU members have signed the treaty, which allows
a country to be sued if budget rules are flouted.
The 69-year-old Italian economist will attend a two-day
nuclear security summit from Monday in South Korea, then visit
Japan for four days from Tuesday. In Tokyo, he will meet his
Japanese counterpart, Yoshihiko Noda.