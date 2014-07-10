MILAN, July 10 Rating agency Fitch said on Thursday it had cut its rating for Italian bank Credito Valtellinese to 'BB' from 'BB+' with a stable outlook.

Following a review of Italian mid-sized lenders, the agency also said it had confirmed the long-term ratings of Credito Emiliano, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna, Banca Popolare di Milano e Banca Carige. The outlooks remained negative for all these lenders.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)