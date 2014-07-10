BRIEF-Nanjing Gaoke's Q1 net profit down 61.9 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit down 61.9 percent y/y at 102.8 million yuan ($14.90 million)
MILAN, July 10 Rating agency Fitch said on Thursday it had cut its rating for Italian bank Credito Valtellinese to 'BB' from 'BB+' with a stable outlook.
Following a review of Italian mid-sized lenders, the agency also said it had confirmed the long-term ratings of Credito Emiliano, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna, Banca Popolare di Milano e Banca Carige. The outlooks remained negative for all these lenders.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)
April 28 Tianjin Hi-tech Development Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Dd6tER Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)