ROME Jan 27 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Friday said he reacted to Fitch's downgrade of Italy with "detached serenity".

During a live interview on Italian television, Monti was asked for his reaction to the downgrade announced minutes earlier of the sovereign debt of Italy along with those of Spain, Slovenia, Spain and Cyprus.

"I take these judgements with detached serenity," he said.

"They signal things that are not particularly new, for example, that Italy has a very high debt as a percentage of GDP and they signal that the way the eurozone is governed as a whole is not perfect and we knew that too," he said.

"They also say things that give a positive view of what is being done in Italy because there is much appreciation for policies of this government and this parliament," he said.