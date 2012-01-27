ROME Jan 27 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti on Friday said he reacted to Fitch's downgrade of Italy
with "detached serenity".
During a live interview on Italian television, Monti was
asked for his reaction to the downgrade announced minutes
earlier of the sovereign debt of Italy along with those of
Spain, Slovenia, Spain and Cyprus.
"I take these judgements with detached serenity," he said.
"They signal things that are not particularly new, for
example, that Italy has a very high debt as a percentage of GDP
and they signal that the way the eurozone is governed as a whole
is not perfect and we knew that too," he said.
"They also say things that give a positive view of what is
being done in Italy because there is much appreciation for
policies of this government and this parliament," he said.