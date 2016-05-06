MILAN May 6 A Milan judge has dropped a case
against Fitch Italia SpA and its country head Alessandro
Settepani in a probe into alleged market manipulation, the
ratings agency said on Friday.
Judicial sources in Milan confirmed the ruling.
An investigation against Fitch and its larger rivals
Standard & Poor's and Moody's was originally launched by
prosecutors in Trani, southern Italy, in January 2012.
The case against Settepani and Fitch Italia was later moved
to Milan, but David Riley, Fitch's former head of sovereign
ratings, remains on trial in Trani, along with five S&P
officials. S&P and Fitch have denied any wrongdoing.
The case against Moody's was dropped in 2012.
"We continue to believe that the case against the remaining
defendant, David Riley, is without merit and will be dismissed
in the course of these proceedings," Fitch said in a statement.
Reuters was not immediately able to contact Riley.
Trani prosecutors alleged that reports by the three ratings
agencies on Italy and its banking system during the euro zone
debt crisis were mismanaged and provoked sharp losses on the
Milan stock market.
The probe highlighted a widespread frustration felt in Italy
over the role of international credit rating agencies in
responding to the global financial crisis.
Steep ratings downgrades were blamed by many in Italy for
undermining confidence in its 2.2 trillion euro ($2.51 trillion)
public debt, potentially pushing it towards the kind of disaster
that engulfed Greece.
($1 = 0.8753 euros)
(Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro and Agnieszka Flak; Editing
by Alexander Smith)