MILAN Jan 24 The Italian tax police was
in the offices of ratings agency Fitch in Milan on Tuesday to
carry out checks ordered by prosecutors investigating rival
agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's, a senior prosecutor told
Reuters.
"Men from the financial police are at Fitch in Milan," said
Carlo Maria Capristo, chief prosecutor in Trani.
The Trani prosecutors are investigating possible crimes of
market manipulation and illicit use of privileged information
when Standard & Poor's downgraded Italy earlier this month.
As part of the same probe, they are also investigating the
impact reports by Standard & Poor's and Moody's on Italy and its
banking system had on markets and whether any crimes were
committed.