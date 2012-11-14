ROME Nov 14 One of Rome's most historic bridges
was closed on Wednesday as the swollen Tiber River roared
through the capital and flooded outlying neighbourhoods.
The Tiber's muddied waters rose to fill some of the
supporting arches of the Ponte Milvio, or Milvian Bridge,
threatening to engulf a pedestrian walkway and submerging trees.
The bridge, whose current version dates to 1850, marks the
spot of a previous bridge where in 312 the emperor Constantine
defeated his rival Maxentius in one of the most pivotal battles
of ancient Roman history.
High embankment walls protected the rest of central Rome but
the Tiber and Aniene rivers broke their banks north of the city,
flooding farmland and parts of smaller towns.
In Rome's northern outskirts, drainage pipes, irrigation
canals and sewers backed up, flooding streets that feed into the
country's main north-south highway and blocking traffic.
Storms that hit northern and central Italy at the weekend
caused huge damage, washing out roads and isolating towns in
southern Tuscany. Four people died there, including three
electric company workers whose car fell off a collapsed bridge.
Farmers' lobby Coldiretti said rain, flooding and landslides
in central and northern Italy may have caused up to 100 million
euros in damage to agriculture.
The storms whipped the Adriatic on Sunday, causing some of
the worst flooding in the past 150 years in the lagoon city of
Venice. St Marks's Square and other low-lying areas were under
so much water that some tourists were able to swim there.
Officials said the situation in Venice was returning to
normal.
A section of the main A-1 north-south highway that had been
closed between the Lazio and Umbria regions was reopened to
passenger traffic on Wednesday but still closed to heavy
vehicles.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)