ROME, Jan 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - It all started
with a coffee.
When a homeless man asked Dino Impagliazzo for an espresso,
the Italian pensioner thought: "Why not help?".
Soon he and his wife were making sandwiches for homeless
people who hung around one of Rome's train stations.
As word spread, the lines for food grew longer. Eventually
Impagliazzo switched to hot meals, cooking them first at home
and later using the kitchen of a nearby church.
"The nuns had a large pot that came in handy," he recalled.
A decade on, the 86-year-old prepares hot meals for up to
250 migrants and needy people in Rome four days a week, using a
tiny fraction of the 1.3 billion tonnes of food waste that the
world generates each year.
"There is no shortage of food," said the former civil
servant, a devout Catholic who credits his faith for driving him
to help the poor.
"People in need are my brothers, I can't just turn the other
way," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Since 2008, Impagliazzo's charity, RomAmor, has prepared all
its meals using ingredients that are close to their expiry
dates, sourced from grocery shops and wholesale suppliers who
would otherwise throw them away.
FROM BIN TO PLATE
The charity is one of a growing number of enterprises that
rescues food destined for the bin to nourish those in need - a
global trend some experts say may be the answer to the mountains
of food waste created daily.
"We collect so much stuff that we are even able to help
other charities," said Impagliazzo, standing in front of boxes
of fruit and vegetables outside the charity's kitchen.
Food that goes uneaten in Europe could feed a quarter of the
800 million people worldwide who go to bed hungry every night,
the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) says.
On Tuesday, European Union lawmakers urged all member states
to take action to halve the estimated 88 million tonnes of food
wasted across the bloc annually.
Halving the amount of food that is discarded by shops and
consumers by 2030 is one of the targets set by the Sustainable
Development Goals, agreed by U.N. member states in 2015.
Impagliazzo's first supplier was a baker, Carlo Nicoletti,
who grew curious about a pensioner buying up to 20 loaves a day.
When he found out Impagliazzo was making sandwiches for the
homeless, Nicoletti offered to give away unsold bread for free
at the end of the day.
"I went on to involve other shop owners from the area," said
Nicoletti, one of about 300 volunteers working with RomAmor.
Meals always include a pork-free option to accommodate
people of all creeds and consist of a sandwich, a plate of rice,
pasta or soup, and fruit or dessert, depending on availability.
Impagliazzo said the charity receives food from dozens of
stores and the number is growing after a new law opened the way
for lower taxes on shops that donate leftovers.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Impagliazzo is keen that, besides filling empty bellies, his
work can improve relations between locals and migrants.
Rome, like the rest of Italy has seen a growing influx of
migrants in recent years, bringing with it high tensions.
A record 181,000 people, mostly from Africa, reached the
country via boat last year alone, government figures show.
Lazio, the region where Rome is located, hosts almost 15,000
of the more than 175,000 asylum seekers living in Italian
shelters, up from 8,000 in December 2015.
"It's not only about feeding people, but also about getting
to know them and trying to help," Impagliazzo said.
The energetic pensioner oversees all of his charity's work -
he dispatches volunteers, collects food and chops vegetables.
On Monday, he braved a cold, wet night to deliver food to
about 100 people gathered outside the Ostiense train station.
Among the volunteers helping him was Karim Karwan, a
26-year-old Iraqi Kurd, who just days earlier had himself stood
in line for a bowl of soup.
The young man said he decided to lend a hand after going
with no food and little water for eight days during the sea
crossing from Turkey that last year brought him to Italy.
"I understand what it means to be hungry," said Karwan,
adding that volunteering made him feel useful as he waited for
his asylum application to be processed.
Impagliazzo said by working in the charity kitchen, Karwan
was also learning skills he could use in the future.
He related how a homeless Italian man who had learned to
cook at RomAmor had recently landed a job at a high-end hotel.
Impagliazzo said he was open to anyone willing to be of
service and was currently helping a Ukrainian man who had had
several run-ins with police to complete his community service.
"I'd like Rome to become a more humane city," he said.
(Reporting by Umberto Bacchi @UmbertoBacchi, Editing by Katie
Nguyen and Lyndsay Griffiths. Please credit the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers
humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights,
climate change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)