MILAN Dec 16 Italian debt collector
Italfondiario, controlled by U.S. asset manager Fortress Group
, has signed a partnership to manage problematic loans
generated by a network of small Italian cooperative banks.
The deal marks an increasing involvement of Fortress in
Italy. The U.S. group is also expected to sign a deal with
UniCredit to buy the bank's debt collector unit
UniCredit Credit Management Bank (UCCMB).
Under the partnership announced on Tuesday with Iccrea
Holding, a holding company offering services to a group of more
than 400 cooperative lenders, Fortress could buy bad loans with
a nominal value of up to 250 million euros ($313 million) by the
end of 2014.
