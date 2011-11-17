ROME Nov 17 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti spoke to French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday about the financial crisis facing the euro zone, the three leaders said in a joint statement.

They agreed on the need to accelerate reform measures agreed by the European Union and by the Group of 20 economic powers at a recent summit in Cannes, to ensure financial stability and growth in the euro zone, the statement said. (Reporting By James Mackenzie)