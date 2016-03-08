VENICE, Italy March 8 France and Italy want to
cooperate in key industrial sectors, including telecoms, and
create major companies that can compete at a European level,
French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday.
Hollande told reporters he had discussed possible industrial
tie-ups between the two countries during talks with Italian
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at a bilateral meeting in Venice.
"There are already partnerships, but the idea is to have
champions at a European level, in particular in some of the
sectors of the future," Hollande said, speaking through an
interpreter.
"I am thinking about renewable energy...and the shipping
industry...and probably also in the defence industry there could
be cooperation between French and Italian companies...This is
also true for telecommunications if we want to have weight in
this market," he said.
French media group Vivendi has built up a 23.8
percent stake in former Italian fixed-line monopoly Telecom
Italia since last year.
Earlier on Tuesday, Orange Chief Executive
Stephane Richard said he would look into the possibility of a
merger deal with Telecom Italia if Vivendi Chairman
Vincent Bollore invited him to do so.
However, he added that he did not think that would happen.
Asked about the possibility of Orange buying into Telecom
Italia, Renzi said that any foreign investors with resources and
ambition were welcome to enter the Italian market.
"Naturally we will leave it to the market to decide," he
said, speaking alongside Hollande at a news conference.
"Whoever has money, whoever has projects, whoever creates
employment, whoever has intriguing ideas should know that Italy
is the right place to show off their skills."
